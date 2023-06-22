Park in Sodal Nagar struggles for revival

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 21

Shiv Shakti Park, located in the heart of Sodal Nagar, has been in a state of neglect for long, causing disappointment among local residents. Once a vibrant community space, it now paints a sorrowful picture with its broken benches, dilapidated swings, unruly vegetation, and misuse by some migrants and nearby residents who tether their horses and pets within the park.

The deteriorating condition of the park has become a significant concern for the residents. They express their disappointment over the prolonged lack of repair of the broken benches, which were meant to provide visitors with comfortable seating. “This has inconvenienced park-goers greatly, as there are no suitable spots to rest and relish the green surroundings,” they lament.

Furthermore, the damaged swings have deprived children of an essential source of outdoor entertainment. Another pressing issue contributing to the park’s decline is the unchecked growth of vegetation. The absence of regular maintenance and pruning has resulted in overgrown bushes and plants, significantly diminishing the park’s overall aesthetic appeal and conveying an impression of abandonment.

Disturbingly, some migrants in the area, along with certain nearby residents, have been misusing the park space by tying their horses and pets and even utilising it for unrelated purposes such as storing construction materials or drying wet clothes. This misuse not only poses a safety risk to both animals and visitors but also exacerbates the deterioration of the park’s infrastructure.

Rajan Sharma, a resident, urged the authorities to take immediate action in addressing these issues. He requests the restoration and repair of the broken benches and swings, as well as the implementation of regular maintenance to control the overgrown vegetation.

Kamaljot Kaur, another resident, emphasises that revitalising the park will not only enhance the quality of life for local residents but also foster a sense of community and well-being. She highlights the importance of the local body taking measures to prevent misuse through appropriate regulations and enforcement. In response to these concerns, when contacted, the officials from the Municipal Corporation (MC) assured they would look into the matter and take necessary action to rectify the situation.