Home / Jalandhar / Park to come up in memory of bodybuilder Varinder Ghumman in Jalandhar

Park to come up in memory of bodybuilder Varinder Ghumman in Jalandhar

Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:30 PM Oct 18, 2025 IST
Varinder Singh Ghumman.
Following the recent demise of city-based bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghumman, the local authorities have decided to name the park in Old Baradari after him.

Jalandhar Central Aam Aadmi Party halqa incharge Nitin Kohli said, "As part of the ‘Fit Central’ campaign, a park has been spruced up near the residences of the Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner. We shall officially inaugurate it on October 23. As a special tribute, the park will be named after Ghumman, who is globally known for his achievements in bodybuilding and has long been regarded as a role model for the youth."

Kohli said Ghumman’s untimely demise was a huge loss to the city and the sporting community. "During the candlelight march held in his memory last evening, I strongly felt that something meaningful should be done in his honor, something that will inspire future generations," Kohli said.

Following discussions with Mayor Vaneet Dhir, it was decided that key public spaces and sports facilities in the city would be dedicated to Ghumman’s memory. Alongside the park renaming, plans are also underway to name a road and a city square after him.

“Varinder Singh Ghuman was not just a bodybuilder; he was an inspiration. He proved to the world that it’s possible to achieve excellence in fitness and bodybuilding while being a vegetarian,” Kohli added.

The initiative is part of the broader ‘Fit Central’ mission, which aims to promote sports and create a culture of fitness across Jalandhar. Dedicating this park to Ghumman is a significant step towards that vision, he said.

