DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / Parking dispute turns violent, man’s two fingers chopped off

Parking dispute turns violent, man’s two fingers chopped off

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:39 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

A fight over car parking turned so ugly at Bashirpura last evening that neighbourers brought out swords and chopped two fingers of the right hand of a car owner.

Advertisement

The barbarism did not just end there. The family of victim Surinder Singh (39) has alleged that the attackers kept the fingers hidden after the incident and returned these to them much later, owing to which these could not be surgically attached.

Surinder Singh runs a shop of hardware and paints at Bashirpura. They have their house in the same locality. "Since there was sparking in electricity wires, a PSPCL lineman had advised us to park the car elsewhere. So we took it to the shop and parked it there around 9 pm on Tuesday evening. The assailants, who have their house in front of our shop, came out and smashed the windowpanes of our car", said Surinder's father Harvinder Singh, adding that the fight had been settled after negotiations.

Advertisement

Harvinder said, "Last night again, they created a ruckus. They came out with swords and attacked me, my son and my son-in-law Lakhvir Singh. While I suffered minor injuries, they tried to chop of Surinder's right hand. After the assault, we just wrapped up Surinder's hand with a cloth and rushed him to Joshi Hospital. Doctors said that two fingers were missing in the hand and if these could be found from the spot, these could be attached surgically. Our family members kept looking for Surinder's fingers at the crime scene but to no avail. Much later, the assailants approached us with his chopped fingers in water for a compromise. By the time we took these fingers to the doctors, the crucial time had already lapsed. The surgery was done but my son has been rendered handicapped as two fingers next to the thumb have been lost."

Harvinder said, "We have been calling the police since the last night but to no avail. They just kept telling us to get the MLR done. It is now after we contacted BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia and he further called up senior police officials that our statement has been recorded." Kalia said that the response time of the police has been often found to be very late which causes huge harrassment to the victims.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts