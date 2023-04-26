Parties deface cityscape with hoardings, posters

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 25

The model code of conduct is being flouted by various political parties that have been defacing public and private properties in a bid to register themselves in the voters’ minds. The act of defacing properties, however, seems to have gone unnoticed by the authorities who have failed to take action against the violators of the poll code.

Posters, banners and buntings of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others have been put up on trees, electricity poles, parks and roads, defacing public property. Even the walls of flyovers, which had beautiful graffiti, have not been spared and have been defaced with poll publicity material.

The situation is particularly rampant near the bus stand, where the pillars of the flyover, its walls, the noticeboards and signboards have been badly defaced with posters of the party candidates.

Congress candidate Karamjit Chaudhary’s posters have been pasted on the railings of the Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, while SAD candidate Sukhwinder Sukhi’s posters have been plastered all around the HMV Chowk. AAP candidate Sushil Rinku’s posters have been pasted on poles, trees and hoardings on the roadside in Model Town and Urban Estate Phase II.

The practice of putting up posters on poles and pasting stickers without the permission of the owner has become commonplace in almost every locality of the city.

Despite the model code of conduct in force, hoardings, posters and banners of parties can be seen on public and private properties across Jalandhar. Photos: Malkiat Singh

The residents have expressed their displeasure over the defacing of public and private properties, with some calling for the administration to keep a check on the practice. Kamlesh Kumar, a city resident, said, “Supporters of the candidates put up their stickers on the walls of the houses without the permission of the residents. This is wrong. The administration should keep a check on this.” Another resident, Balminder Kaur, said that the use of posters and stickers should be ended in campaigning as they only ruin the public property.

“It is important that authorities take stricter action against the violators of the poll code of conduct and ensure that public property is not defaced during the campaigning process. The political parties should be more responsible and refrain from indulging in such activities, which not only violate the poll code of conduct but also tarnish the image of the city,” said Kavita Sharma, a resident of Urban Estate Phase II.

DC Jaspreet Singh said strict action will be taken against those indulging in the poll code violation. He said the administration has been issuing notices to candidates.