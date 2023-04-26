 Parties deface cityscape with hoardings, posters : The Tribune India

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

Parties deface cityscape with hoardings, posters

Parties deface cityscape with hoardings, posters


Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 25

The model code of conduct is being flouted by various political parties that have been defacing public and private properties in a bid to register themselves in the voters’ minds. The act of defacing properties, however, seems to have gone unnoticed by the authorities who have failed to take action against the violators of the poll code.

Posters, banners and buntings of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others have been put up on trees, electricity poles, parks and roads, defacing public property. Even the walls of flyovers, which had beautiful graffiti, have not been spared and have been defaced with poll publicity material.

The situation is particularly rampant near the bus stand, where the pillars of the flyover, its walls, the noticeboards and signboards have been badly defaced with posters of the party candidates.

Congress candidate Karamjit Chaudhary’s posters have been pasted on the railings of the Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, while SAD candidate Sukhwinder Sukhi’s posters have been plastered all around the HMV Chowk. AAP candidate Sushil Rinku’s posters have been pasted on poles, trees and hoardings on the roadside in Model Town and Urban Estate Phase II.

The practice of putting up posters on poles and pasting stickers without the permission of the owner has become commonplace in almost every locality of the city.

Despite the model code of conduct in force, hoardings, posters and banners of parties can be seen on public and private properties across Jalandhar. Photos: Malkiat Singh

The residents have expressed their displeasure over the defacing of public and private properties, with some calling for the administration to keep a check on the practice. Kamlesh Kumar, a city resident, said, “Supporters of the candidates put up their stickers on the walls of the houses without the permission of the residents. This is wrong. The administration should keep a check on this.” Another resident, Balminder Kaur, said that the use of posters and stickers should be ended in campaigning as they only ruin the public property.

“It is important that authorities take stricter action against the violators of the poll code of conduct and ensure that public property is not defaced during the campaigning process. The political parties should be more responsible and refrain from indulging in such activities, which not only violate the poll code of conduct but also tarnish the image of the city,” said Kavita Sharma, a resident of Urban Estate Phase II.

DC Jaspreet Singh said strict action will be taken against those indulging in the poll code violation. He said the administration has been issuing notices to candidates.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

3
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

4
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

5
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

6
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

7
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

8
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

9
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

10
Sports

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final; Suryakumar and Kuldeep dropped

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Akali patriarch dies at 95

Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95

Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...

Colossus of Punjab politics

Parkash Singh Badal: Colossus of Punjab politics

Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis

Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis

Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Protest against sacrilege incident

It’s vital to speak against gender stereotypes: Shefali Shah

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Chinese man among 12 indicted

Bishnoi link to 2019 killings, says shooter

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

50-year-old succumbs to Covid-19 in Noida

5 nabbed over toll plaza fight in Noida

Postman among 6 held for duping people through ponzi schemes

Delhi man drowns in Gurugram farmhouse

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

Notice to Kejriwal for model code violation

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony