Parties find reasons for low voter turnout

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 11

It was a day of analysis, and getting area-wise information to see which party had an edge over another to win the election, the result of which will be declared on May 13.

As everyone is eyeing the results, various factors as to why the turnout remained low were also talked about. “Less than a year is left for Lok Sabha elections, this might be the reason that people came out in less number,” assume leaders. In this election, political experts are sensing that even BJP will get a good number of votes from city areas.

Jalandhar Central and Jalandhar Cantt recorded the lowest percentage of voters. While just 48.94 per cent of voters cast their votes in Jalandhar Central, 50.19 per cent of voting was recorded in Jalandhar Cantt constituency. Both the constituencies are followed by Jalandhar North where 54.43 percent votes were recorded and Jalandhar West with 56.49 Percent.

Congress leader Rajinder Beri, former MLA of Jalandhar Central constituency said booth-wise information was taken and lowest voting was recorded from some posh areas of the constituency. “Analysis is being done, but we really hope to win the election,” he said.

AAP MLA Raman Arora from Jalandhar Central constituency said he had also done a booth-wise analysis. “The booths where I wanted people to come in good numbers did come forward and vote. We are expecting good results,” he said. Talking about possibilities, MLA from Jalandhar Cantt constituency Pargat Singh said it seemed people couldn’t make up their minds who to vote for. Otherwise also from Jalandhar, not very good turnout is recorded generally too. Be it any reason, results will be cleared by day after tomorrow,” he said.