Parties keen to mark their presence ahead of PM’s rally, plan roadshows

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 22

A day ahead of the CM’s marathon roadshows in Jalandhar and the PM’s rally on Friday, all parties are now vying to hold their own in Jalandhar.

Keen to mark their presence ahead of the PM’s event, all parties, not just BJP, in Jalandhar have scheduled their mega roadshows right before the PM’s address in Jalandhar on Friday. BJP candidate Sushil Rinku held a mega roadshow in Jalandhar, so did Congress candidate Charanjit Channi. On Thursday, the city will witness the biggest yet roadshow of the CM wherein he will pass through Goraya, Nakodar, Jalandhar Cantt and Alawalpur on the same day. Channi will be holding a roadshow again tomorrow.

