Parties trying to lure voters with freebies to be dealt with strictly: Election observers

Jalandhar, May 28

As the district inches closer to the Lok Sabha polls, election observers along with the District Election Officer (DEO), today held a meeting with candidates/their representatives and enforcement agencies to ensure strict implementation of the model code of conduct during the last phase of the elections.

Addressing a gathering, general observer J Meghantha Reddy, police observer Satish Kumar, expenditure observer Madhav Deshmukh, DEO Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and Commissioner of Police Rahul S today said strict action would be taken against those found violating the model code of conduct. They said these last 96 hours were critical for all stakeholders and anyone found violating the norms would be dealt with strictly.

They further highlighted that a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against candidates/parties found involved in distributing freebies to allure voters in their favour.

The election observers mentioned that such malpractices on the part of candidates/parties would be highly unwarranted, if reported.

The District Election Officer said certain instructions had been given to ensure smooth and hassle-free elections in the district. He said candidates cannot canvass within polling station or any public or private place within the 100 meters of polling stations. Likewise, cellular, cordless and wireless phones were not allowed at polling stations. Identity slips given to voters should be without the name of candidate/party symbol and bulk transmission of SMS would be prohibited. Besides, the use of loudspeakers, mega phone and disorderly conduct was prohibited within 100 metres of the polling stations.

