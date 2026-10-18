Parvinder Jhota killing: Action committee to submit ‘lahnat pattars’ to AAP leaders on Monday

Angered by the gruesome murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, an action committee formed by various people’s organisations has planned to present “lahnat pattars” (letters of condemnation) to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, MLAs and leaders on Monday.

To seek justice for the anti-drug activist and intensify the struggle against the burgeoning drug trade in Punjab, Mansa-based Action Committee for Justice has called for protests on Monday.

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Demonstrations will be held outside the residence of Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann in Bir village and outside the office of Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh in Kartarpur. During the protests, they will submit “lahnat pattars” (letters of condemnation) to them.

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The unions part of the action committee demanding action in the case include the Pendu Mazdoor Union, Punjab; the Kirti Kisan Union; the Naujawan Bharat Sabha; and the Punjab Students Union, among others.

Pendu Mazdoor Union leaders Tarsem Peter, state president, and Kashmir Singh Ghughshor, state press secretary, said, “The murder of Parvinder Singh ‘Jhota’ in Mansa was a calculated act carried out at the behest of a nexus involving drug smugglers, the police and politicians from the ruling parties. It has raised serious questions about drug trafficking in Punjab and the safety of those who raise their voices against it. Jhota was shot dead by drug smugglers.”

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“Our action committee demands the resignations of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Director General of Police (DGP). We also demand a CBI inquiry into the killing, the implementation of concrete measures to eradicate drugs from Punjab, and decisive action against the nexus between drug smugglers, the police and politicians.”

Hans Raj Pabbwan, district president; Santokh Singh Sandhu, a state-level leader of the Kirti Kisan Union; Mangaljit Pandori, state vice-president of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha; and Ramandeep Kaur, district president of the Punjab Students Union, said, “Instead of shifting responsibility for the drug problem onto each other, the Punjab and Central governments should each accept accountability. Large quantities of narcotics have also been seized at ports in Gujarat. Why has no concrete action been taken against major smugglers and their patrons in these cases?”

“An impartial investigation must also be conducted into the alleged involvement of police officers and personnel in Punjab’s drug-trafficking nexus. No one involved should be spared.”

They said that meetings held by the Chief Minister with district civil and police administrations to curb drug abuse would remain ineffective unless serious efforts were made on the ground to stop the supply of drugs and dismantle trafficking networks. Calling for action against those providing patronage to the illicit trade, they said that drug traffickers were operating without fear, while the lives of those fighting the drug menace remained at risk.