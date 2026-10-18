DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Parvinder Jhota killing: Action committee to submit ‘lahnat pattars’ to AAP leaders on Monday

Parvinder Jhota killing: Action committee to submit ‘lahnat pattars’ to AAP leaders on Monday

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:04 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Parvinder Singh Jhota. File photo
Advertisement

Angered by the gruesome murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, an action committee formed by various people’s organisations has planned to present “lahnat pattars” (letters of condemnation) to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, MLAs and leaders on Monday.

To seek justice for the anti-drug activist and intensify the struggle against the burgeoning drug trade in Punjab, Mansa-based Action Committee for Justice has called for protests on Monday.

Advertisement

Demonstrations will be held outside the residence of Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann in Bir village and outside the office of Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh in Kartarpur. During the protests, they will submit “lahnat pattars” (letters of condemnation) to them.

Advertisement

The unions part of the action committee demanding action in the case include the Pendu Mazdoor Union, Punjab; the Kirti Kisan Union; the Naujawan Bharat Sabha; and the Punjab Students Union, among others.

Pendu Mazdoor Union leaders Tarsem Peter, state president, and Kashmir Singh Ghughshor, state press secretary, said, “The murder of Parvinder Singh ‘Jhota’ in Mansa was a calculated act carried out at the behest of a nexus involving drug smugglers, the police and politicians from the ruling parties. It has raised serious questions about drug trafficking in Punjab and the safety of those who raise their voices against it. Jhota was shot dead by drug smugglers.”

Advertisement

“Our action committee demands the resignations of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Director General of Police (DGP). We also demand a CBI inquiry into the killing, the implementation of concrete measures to eradicate drugs from Punjab, and decisive action against the nexus between drug smugglers, the police and politicians.”

Hans Raj Pabbwan, district president; Santokh Singh Sandhu, a state-level leader of the Kirti Kisan Union; Mangaljit Pandori, state vice-president of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha; and Ramandeep Kaur, district president of the Punjab Students Union, said, “Instead of shifting responsibility for the drug problem onto each other, the Punjab and Central governments should each accept accountability. Large quantities of narcotics have also been seized at ports in Gujarat. Why has no concrete action been taken against major smugglers and their patrons in these cases?”

“An impartial investigation must also be conducted into the alleged involvement of police officers and personnel in Punjab’s drug-trafficking nexus. No one involved should be spared.”

They said that meetings held by the Chief Minister with district civil and police administrations to curb drug abuse would remain ineffective unless serious efforts were made on the ground to stop the supply of drugs and dismantle trafficking networks. Calling for action against those providing patronage to the illicit trade, they said that drug traffickers were operating without fear, while the lives of those fighting the drug menace remained at risk.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts