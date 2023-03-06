 Parvovirus hits canine population; dog shelters overwhelmed : The Tribune India

Parvovirus hits canine population; dog shelters overwhelmed

Parvovirus hits canine population; dog shelters overwhelmed


Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 5

The canine population in the city has been hit by parvovirus, a contagious virus which causes intestinal illness among dogs. Pet clinics and dog shelters are overwhelmed with canines, especially stray ones, down with the virus.

Puppies more susceptible

The parvovirus especially hits dogs of 0-6 months. It spreads rapidly from non-vaccinated pregnant dogs to their babies as well. Puppies should be vaccinated against the virus within 45 days of their birth and within 30 days if their mother is unvaccinated. — Dr Amar Iqbal, Senior Veterinary Officer, Jalandhar

Contagious, aggressive virus

Parvovirus is a contagious virus which causes intestinal illness among dogs. Since it is infectious and known as an aggressive virus, domestic dog owners also need to be cautious against it. The parvovirus mostly spreads from feces of a carrier dog. The symptoms include lethargy, weakness, vomiting, fever and bloody feces.

Since it is infectious and known as an aggressive virus, domestic dog owners also need to be cautious against it.

The parvovirus mostly spreads from feces of a carrier dog. The symptoms include lethargy, weakness, vomiting, fever and bloody feces.

The relative lack of awareness on animal health is one of the causes that the virus is going unnoticed. The burden of the problem among stray dogs falls on the few shelters active in the city.

The People for Animals Shelter — the go-to place for most dog lovers rescuing strays — is reporting a dramatic number of parvovirus cases. The PFS shelter is getting to three dogs hit with the parvovirus every day.

To prevent infections, the shelter dogs (with parvovirus) have been kept in cages and some weak ones are on regular supply of salines. While the dogs’ life can be saved through treatment, the shelter owners say there have also been some deaths.

Karan Bhushan, who is in charge of the People For Animals Shelter at Police Lines in Jalandhar, says: “We have been getting two to three dogs per day, mostly strays, hit with the parvovirus for the past two months. There have been six to seven deaths in the past month as well, due to the disease. We currently have six dogs with us which are down with the symptoms.”

One of the dogs, sat in an enclosure in the middle of the facility with a drip attached to him, when this correspondent visited the facility.

Senior Veterinary Officer, Jalandhar, Dr. Amar Iqbal says: “The parvovirus hits dogs of 0-6 months especially. The virus typically hits right after the breeding season. It is the season for the virus. Stray pups are especially affected by the virus. Dogs could be infected with the virus up to six years of age. We recommend three shots for dogs to keep the virus at bay. It spreads rapidly from non-vaccinated pregnant dogs to their babies as well. Pups should be vaccinated against the virus within 45 days of their birth and within 30 days if their mother is unvaccinated. Also mothers should be vaccinated within 45 days of their pregnancy. Dog owners or new buyers should also be cautious. People buy pups within 20 to 25 days of their birth. That should be avoided and dogs should only be brought in after 45 days of their birth.”

