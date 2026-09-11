Pash’s poetry, songs echo at his assassination site as thousands gather to mark his birth anniversary

“Eh ohi jagah hai, Pash ethe baithde si?” (This is that very place. Pash used to sit here?) a youngster asks as he approaches the tubewell. “Haan, ethe hi maareya si ohna nu.” (Yes, it was right here that he was killed), another replies.

The brief exchange is followed by a moment of silence. The youngsters look around the site before taking out their phones to click pictures.

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One group follows another — farmers, youngsters and others — arriving at the spot with a mix of curiosity and awe. They look around, take photographs and selfies, eager to stand at the tubewell where revolutionary poet Avtar Singh Pash and his friend Hansraj were gunned down in 1988.

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The scene unfolded on Wednesday, Pash’s birth anniversary, as thousands of workers, farmers, writers, artistes and activists from across Punjab gathered at the historic site to remember the poet and revisit a place indelibly associated with his killing.

For many, the visit was about more than seeing the spot. It was about being physically present at a place that has remained deeply etched in the collective memory of Punjab.

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The gathering, organised to commemorate Pash and preserve his literary and political legacy, featured performances of his poetry and songs throughout the day. The programme culminated in a theatrical presentation that explored the continuing relevance of Pash’s ideas and poetry. The play was written by noted writer Dr Swarajbir.

Speakers discussed Pash’s contribution to Punjabi literature and the enduring power and relevance of his poetry. The programme, anchored by Amolak Singh, began with songs and poems associated with the revolutionary poet.

The highlight of the event was Asi Ladange Saathi, directed by renowned theatre director Kewal Dhaliwal and presented by a theatre group from Amritsar. Based on Pash’s poetry, the production examined its relevance in the contemporary era and touched upon issues including drug abuse, protests by youngsters and the dehumanising language used against those who challenge the status quo.

The performance struck a chord with the audience, drawing them into its narrative and bringing Pash’s ideas and poetry alive through theatre and visual storytelling.

Representatives and activists of dozens of public and democratic organisations from across Punjab, along with members of literary and cultural institutions, participated in the gathering.