Pasla murder case cracked, 5 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 23

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested five people in the case involving the murder of a youth Chamkaur Lal at Pasla village on February 17. The Alto car bearing the registration number PB24D-5517, a datar, baseball bat and a khanda, all believed to be used in the crime, have also been recovered from their possession.

Sarabjit Bahia, SP (Investigations), told media persons that due to a dispute in the village, two youths, Chamkaur Lal and Sushil Kumar, had been beaten up and injured by sharp-edged weapons by a rival group at village Pasla on February 17. A case was registered under Section 307, 148, 149, 323, 324 and 341 of the IPC at Nurmahal police station on February 18 against Jagdeep alias Jimmy, Amarjit alias Rammi, Jora, Sheela, Bittu, Rohit alias Golu, all residents of Pasla village besides Baljinder alias Talli, a resident of Danduwal and Deepa, a resident of Bilga and another minor person.

Due to the death of Chamkaur Lal alias Chamni during treatment, Section 302 of the IPC was added to the FIR.

The SP said due to action taken on the basis of a tip-off received by ASI Pushp Bali, in-charge crime branch, five people were arrested. They were identified as Jagdeep Kumar alias Jimmy; Jora; Surinder Kumar alias Bittu; Kuldeep Kaur residents of Pasla. The juvenile wanted in the case has also been apprehended, he said.

The SP further informed that during investigations, the accused revealed that Chamkaur Lal and Sushil Kumar had an old feud with Jagdeep Kumar, Bittu, Jora. He said on the day of the incident, Chamkaur and Sushil attacked Jagdeep. Jagdeep was attacked with a datar and the juvenile ran to save his life and brought along aides to the place of the incident. Police said during another altercation between the rival groups, Jagdeep and his associates attacked the duo on spotting them.

Chamkaur, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, later died during treatment.

Upon investigation, other names were also named in the FIR including that of Jaswinder Kaur alias Jassi (wife of Amarjit alias Rammi), Kuldeep Kaur, Bavan, Harry and Sanjay.