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Home / Jalandhar / Passenger footfall drops ahead of Chhath puja

Passenger footfall drops ahead of Chhath puja

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:08 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Migrants at the railway station in Jalandhar.
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Despite the Railways running special trains to accommodate the festive rush, Jalandhar witnessed a decline in the number of migrant passengers travelling to their home states for Chhath puja this year, railway officials said.

According to officials, nearly 29,000 passengers used to travel from Jalandhar ahead of Chhath puja in previous years. However, this year, the footfall has remained between 24,000 and 25,000.

Explaining the decline, officials said overcrowding at railway stations has been a recurring concern during the festive season. In previous years, videos showing passengers breaking train doors and forcing their way into packed coaches had circulated widely on social media, highlighting the difficulties faced by travellers during the festival rush.

Officials said many passengers chose to board trains from Amritsar, Beas and Ludhiana this year, as most special trains originated from these stations. By the time the trains reached the Jalandhar city railway station, they were already packed. As a result, many passengers travelled to these stations in an attempt to avoid overcrowding and possible altercations.

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Apart from the shift in boarding points, officials said another reason for the lower turnout was that an increasing number of migrants were opting to celebrate Chhath puja in Jalandhar instead of travelling to their native states.

Given the sizeable migrant population residing in the city, the district administration has prepared 20 ghats across Jalandhar to ensure a safe and convenient environment for devotees.

Pramod Kumar Yadav, a senior member of the Purvanchal Vikas Mahasabha, had said that around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh members of the migrant community were expected to celebrate Chhath puja in Jalandhar this year.

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Meanwhile, the Ferozepur Division of Northern Railway has announced several special trains connecting Punjab with cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for migrants travelling home ahead of the festival.

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