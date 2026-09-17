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Home / Jalandhar / Passenger service campaign begins at Adampur airport today

Passenger service campaign begins at Adampur airport today

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:34 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji Airport.
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To provide a pleasant air travel experience, the Airports Authority of India is organising Passenger Service Campaign-2026 from September 17 to October 10 and 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign from September 17 to October 2 at the Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur.

Pushpendra Kumar Nirala, Airport director at Adampur, said that "Under the Passenger Service Campaign-2026, various passenger-centric activities and service improvement programmes will be organised with the spirit of service-respect - convenience. During the campaign, special attention will be given to passenger convenience, cleanliness, security, comfortable seating arrangements, parking and transportation, facilities for persons with disabilities and senior citizens, passenger information, drinking water, digital services, Wi-Fi and charging facilities, as well as the 'May I help you' service."

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He said that special emphasis would be placed on feedback and grievance redressal to connect passengers' voices with service improvements. Passengers would be encouraged to share their suggestions and experiences through feedback QR and other means, he added.

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On the occasion of World Tourism Day, in keeping with the spirit of "Atithi Devo Bhava", passengers and tourists will be welcomed, while information related to local art, culture, handicrafts and tourism will be displayed, the director said.

Under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, cleanliness, voluntary labour, waste segregation, reduction of single-use plastic, energy conservation and environment-friendly activities will be promoted at the airport. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, special cleanliness and voluntary labour activities will be organised.

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During the campaign, frontline employees will be encouraged to adopt courteous, sensitive and passenger-centric behaviour. Along with this, attention will also be given to medical and emergency preparedness and better coordination among various stakeholders.

The Airport Director added, "Passenger service and cleanliness are not limited to the campaign, but are part of our continuous work culture. Our objective is to provide every passenger with a clean, safe, seamless and pleasant travel experience."

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