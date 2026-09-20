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Home / Jalandhar / Passing-out parade: 128 BSF recruits complete training at Kharkan camp

Passing-out parade: 128 BSF recruits complete training at Kharkan camp

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:22 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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BSF jawans during the passing-out parade at the Kharkan camp.
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A passing-out-cum-attestation parade of 128 constable (Tradesmen) trainees was held at the BSF Assistant Training Centre, Kharkan camp, Hoshiarpur, on Saturday, marking the successful completion of their 44-week rigorous training.

Inspector General of BSF CD Aggarwal was the chief guest and took the salute of the impressive parade. Serving and retired BSF officers, distinguished guests, media representatives and parents and relatives of the newly trained personnel attended the ceremony.

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The trainees displayed discipline, commitment, smart turnout and professional standards acquired during their training. Their coordinated marching, movements and ceremonial drills reflected their hard work, confidence and dedication.

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Trainees who excelled in various aspects of training were awarded medals and commendation certificates by the chief guest. Addressing the newly passed-out personnel, Aggarwal congratulated them on successfully completing the rigorous training and joining the BSF fraternity. He urged them to discharge their duties with courage, dedication, professionalism and discipline while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professional competence in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

A colourful cultural programme showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage, unity and diversity was also presented by the trainees. The ceremony concluded with the trainees embarking on their journey of dedicated service to the nation.

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