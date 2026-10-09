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Home / Jalandhar / Passport adalat clears 150+ pending cases in Jalandhar

Passport adalat clears 150+ pending cases in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:21 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Applicants present their case during passport adalat held in Jalandhar on Thursday.
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To expedite the disposal of pending passport applications, a passport adalat was organised at the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Jalandhar, on Thursday.

Regional Passport Officer Yashpal stated that over 250 applicants attended the event, which addressed various categories of pending applications. During the session, more than 150 cases were approved and cleared for passport issuance.

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These primarily included complex cases concerning multiple passports, legal matters, emergency certificates and issues requiring special scrutiny. Necessary steps were also taken to accelerate pending cases requiring additional compliance, documentation, or replies from concerned authorities.

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Reiterating the passport office’s commitment to hassle-free, transparent, and citizen-centric services, RPO Yashpal announced that such adalats and special camps will continue regularly. He further advised applicants with pending files to visit the RPO on any working day between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm. Applicants can visit with or without an online appointment, provided they bring all relevant documents for necessary assistance and case processing.

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