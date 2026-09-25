Passport agent caught taking bribe in Jalandhar

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Hardeep Kaur, an agent in Jalandhar, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to facilitate the early issuance of a passport through her purported links with officials of the Regional Passport Office.

An official spokesperson of the VB said the accused had been arrested on a complaint lodged by an applicant from Kandola Khurd village of Phillaur.

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According to the complaint, the applicant had applied for a passport and her police verification had already been completed. However, when she visited the Passport Office in Jalandhar with her original documents, she was informed by the dealing hand that her police verification had not been cleared.

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When she came out of the passport office, two agents Narinder Pal Singh and Hardeep Kaur approached her outside a booth situated near the office. They demanded Rs 35,000 for getting her passport issued early without police verification through passport official. The complainant recorded the conversation regarding the demand for the bribe.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, she approached the VB Range, Jalandhar. Acting on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused Hardeep Kaur was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe money of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

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Other accused Narinder Pal Singh is yet to be arrested. Apart from this, the role of officials of passport office will be examined during investigation, said the VB officials

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.