Passport office fixes May 20 for cancelled appointments

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

Giving much-needed relief to passport applicants who had missed their appointments on account of Public Holiday on poll day i.e., May 10, the, Regional Passport Office Jalandhar has rescheduled all such appointments to May 20 (Saturday).

Divulging the details, Regional Passport Officer Anup Singh said that several appointments for processing of passport application were scheduled for dated 10.5.2023 at Passport Seva Kendras (PSK-1 Jalandhar, PSK-2 Jalandhar) which falls under the jurisdiction of RPO Jalandhar, and could not be processed being local holiday on account of elections.

At the request of Passport Officer Jalandhar, the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi has decided to facilitate affected passport applicants by re-scheduling their passport appointment on dated 20.05.2023 (Saturday) at the same locations i.e. PSK-1, PSK-2 Jalandhar.

Passport applicants are advised to check their appointment date which has already been rescheduled and visit at scheduled time dated May 20 for processing of their passport applications/passport-related services, he added.