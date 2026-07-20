Passport Seva mobile van to visit Garhshankar from July 22 to 24

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Jalandhar, under the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has deployed its Passport Seva mobile van at the Garhshankar Tehsil Complex, in Hoshiarpur district, to facilitate citizens of the town and nearby areas in submitting their passport applications.

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The mobile van will remain operational from July 22 to July 24, 2026 (Wednesday to Friday). The citizens wishing to avail of this service are required to fill the online passport application form and book an appointment through the official Passport Seva Portal at www.passportindia.gov.in before visiting the mobile van.

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