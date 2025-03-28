Pastor Bajinder Singh found guilty in 2018 sexual harassment case

Jalandhar-based pastor Bajinder Singh has been found guilty in 2018 sexual harassment case by a Mohali court.

The quantum of sentence would be pronounced on April 1.

The 2018 case pertains to rape charge against the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet' by a Zirakpur-based victim, who alleged that the pastor established non-consensual relations with her on the pretext of taking her abroad. The pastor also made an obscene video of her, she had alleged.

An FIR was registered at the Zirakpur police station on April 20, 2018, under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act. Apart from Bajinder Singh, five others (Pastor Jatinder, Pastor Akbar, Sattar Ali and Sandeep Pehelwan) were also booked in that case.