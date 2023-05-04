Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 3

Ahead of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s roadshow through Jandu Singha, Madara, Dhogri and other parts of the Kartarpur Assembly segment, the civic authorities today carried out patchwork on the road leading to the area. The roadshow was held as part of the ongoing campaign for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

As the convoy of CM Mann and AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku was to pass through this stretch, PWD officials got the patchwork done this morning to avoid any inconvenience. The team got into action to ensure that the CM has a smooth ride.

The stretch had huge potholes and commuters in the area were facing inconvenience for the past several months.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune Photo

Patchwork was also done on the Adampur service lane along the flyover yesterday as the roadshow was to pass from there, last evening.

Residents said the patchwork brought relief to them, but they did not like the way it was done. “When we kept on complaining about the poor condition of road with the administration, they never paid a heed to our demand. Now when the CM was to pass through the stretch, the authorities all of a sudden woke up to the issue,” said Chaman Lal, a resident of Dhogri area.

Balwinder Kumar, BSP leader from Kartarpur, alleged that it was sheer favouritism. The ruling party allowed them to carry out patchwork just a week ahead of the elections when the poll code was in force. “This shows how the official machinery is clearly favouring the ruling party in the state,” he said.