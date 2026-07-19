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Home / Jalandhar / Patel Hospital donates water cooler to ESIC-Jalandhar

Patel Hospital donates water cooler to ESIC-Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:51 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, donated a water cooler with an integrated water purifier to ESIC Hospital, Jalandhar, to provide safe drinking water for patients, attendants, hospital staff and visitors.

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The handover ceremony was attended by Dr Jyoti Sharma, Medical Superintendent, ESIC Hospital; Dr Gagandeep Singh, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), ESIC Hospital; Ravinder Singh, CAO, Patel Hospital; Deependra Singh, General Manager – Marketing & Outreach and others.

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Expressing gratitude, Dr Jyoti Sharma thanked Patel Hospital for the generous contribution, stating that the installation would enhance the availability of safe drinking water for patients and visitors.

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