Patel Hospital donates water cooler to ESIC-Jalandhar

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, donated a water cooler with an integrated water purifier to ESIC Hospital, Jalandhar, to provide safe drinking water for patients, attendants, hospital staff and visitors.

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The handover ceremony was attended by Dr Jyoti Sharma, Medical Superintendent, ESIC Hospital; Dr Gagandeep Singh, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), ESIC Hospital; Ravinder Singh, CAO, Patel Hospital; Deependra Singh, General Manager – Marketing & Outreach and others.

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Expressing gratitude, Dr Jyoti Sharma thanked Patel Hospital for the generous contribution, stating that the installation would enhance the availability of safe drinking water for patients and visitors.