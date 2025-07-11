DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Pathankot man dies as car overturns

Pathankot man dies as car overturns

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:49 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A man died as the driver of a car lost control and it overturned on the road at Raipur-Rasoolpur Balan village here. The horrific crash left the car in tatters.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Harmandeep Singh, a resident of Pathankot. Harmandeep was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

People informed the police about the accident. Upon receiving the information, a police party started investigation into the matter.

The police took the body in their custody and kept it in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital and informed family members of the deceased about the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the car was being driven at a very high speed at the time of the crash.

