Pathankot woman seeks Khanna’s help to save husband facing death sentence in S Arabia

A desperate appeal for help to save the life of a Punjab man facing a death sentence in Saudi Arabia came before former MP and senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna during a public grievance hearing here on Monday.

Sunil Lata submitted a representation to Khanna, seeking intervention for her husband Baljinder Singh, who is lodged in a Saudi jail in connection with a drug-trafficking case.

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According to the family, Baljinder has been in custody in Medina since February 6, 2024. The family maintains that he is innocent and had no knowledge that a packet he was carrying contained narcotics. Recent reports have also said Baljinder, a resident of Sujanpur in Pathankot district, had worked as a truck driver in Dubai and regularly transported goods to Saudi Arabia. The family claims that he was asked to carry a packet purportedly containing medicines for an elderly person. Narcotics were subsequently allegedly found in the packet during a check on the Dubai-Saudi border.

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The Saudi court subsequently convicted Baljinder and awarded him the death penalty, the family said. According to Sunil Lata, the sentence was upheld by higher courts and an appeal for royal clemency was also rejected.

Seeking Khanna’s intervention, Sunil Lata urged the Centre to take up the matter with the Saudi authorities and save her husband’s life.

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Khanna said it was extremely painful for an Indian family to see a loved one facing a death sentence in a foreign country. He said all possible options available on humanitarian and diplomatic grounds should be explored so that the family’s plea could reach the appropriate authorities.

Khanna forwarded the representation to the Ministry of External Affairs through his office and urged the Centre to take up the matter with the Saudi government and make every possible effort to save Baljinder’s life.

He assured the family that the Government of India stood by its citizens abroad.