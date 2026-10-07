Patiala youth returns from Russia-Ukraine war zone

A Patiala youth, who was allegedly trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war zone for nine months, has finally returned to India following efforts by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal. Gagandeep Singh visited Sultanpur Lodhi to express his gratitude to Seechewal and shared the harrowing experiences he endured during his time in the war zone.

Gagandeep said he had travelled to Russia in May 2025 on a study visa. In September 2025, he was allegedly misled by an acquaintance with the promise of a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh and was subsequently recruited into the Russian military. After a brief period of training, he was sent to the Russia-Ukraine battlefield. His contact with his family was then severed.

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According to Gagandeep, his family approached Seechewal on January 20, seeking help for his safe return. Taking up the matter, Seechewal wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs three times and also raised the issue during a meeting with the External Affairs Minister. He further raised the issue of Indians allegedly trapped in the Russian military in Parliament. Following these efforts, Gagandeep returned safely to India on August 26.

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Recounting his ordeal, Gagandeep said he had entered deep into the Ukrainian territory and reached Kyiv during the conflict. He was injured after reportedly coming into contact with landmines and was subsequently sent back from the frontline. “There was not a single day there when I did not see death,” he said.

He said every day was spent under the shadow of death, with shelling, ammunition and scenes of destruction all around. At times, he had to survive an entire day on just a biscuit or a toffee because of the difficult conditions.

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Gagandeep said there appeared to be no way out and he had lost hope of returning home alive. Even after coming back to India, the memories of the war continued to haunt him, leaving him unable to sleep for several days. He said recalling the situation still sent shivers through him.

In an emotional statement, Gagandeep said he believed that had Seechewal not intervened and pursued his case, he might never have been able to return alive to his family.

Seechewal said every possible effort should be made to ensure the safe return of youths trapped in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy for their cooperation in facilitating Gagandeep’s return. He also urged Punjabi youths planning to travel abroad to remain cautious about misleading job offers and lucrative promises made in the name of employment. He appealed to parents to verify all visa, employment and other relevant documents before their children travel abroad.

Return of only brother brings new hope to family

Gagandeep’s sister said following the death of their parents, he was the only brother of the two sisters. His safe return has brought immense relief and happiness to the family.

She also expressed her gratitude to Seechewal, recalling the fear and uncertainty the family experienced whenever reports surfaced on social media about Indians trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war or incidents involving them. She said Seechewal stood by the family and made sustained efforts to bring her brother safely back home.

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Deaths, destruction everywhere

I had entered deep into the Ukrainian territory and reached Kyiv during the conflict. I was injured after coming into contact with landmines and was subsequently sent back from the frontline. There was not a single day there when I did not see death. Every day was spent under the shadow of death, with shelling, ammunition and scenes of destruction all around. At times, I had to survive an entire day on just a biscuit or a toffee because of the difficult conditions.