Patients get aid on World TB Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 25

To mark World TB day, an NGO, Democratic Council organised an event at the civil hospital on Saturday. Protein-based diet was given to needy patients. Although, the government provides free treatment for TB, patients loose body mass and need protein diet to maintain health and boost internal immunity for speedy recovery. All these patients were given packets consisting of atta, rice, two types of daal and Chane, pumpkin seeds etc.

A few eye patients who underwent cataract surgery, these patients were also given eye drops.

Further during the event, two girls studying in 10th class were awarded scholarship for admission to Class XI. Letter of scholarship was handed over to the girls and the benefit will be transferred directly to the school. The council assured these students that all the expenses of education up to graduation level shall be supported by the council. On the occasion Puneet Oberoi, general secretary, welcomed Rajiv Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, Dr Anu, Dr Ritu, Ekta Saluja among others were present. Speaking on the occasion Dr Rajiv Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, appreciated the efforts of the council.