Patients suffer as dialysis machine remains defunct in Kapurthala Civil Hospital

Dialysis patients at the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala are reportedly facing serious difficulties as the dialysis machine has remained non-functional for nearly one-and-a-half years, forcing patients to seek treatment at private hospitals in other districts and incur significantly higher expenses.

Advertisement

According to reports, the Civil Hospital authorities claim to provide better healthcare facilities to patients, but the prolonged breakdown of the dialysis machine has left kidney patients facing considerable hardships. The report states that the hospital had been providing dialysis services regularly for around 15 years. Initially, patients were charged about Rs 750 per session, a cost considerably lower than that at private hospitals.

Advertisement

The dialysis facility reportedly provided financial relief to patients and their families, particularly those requiring treatment on a regular basis. However, since the machine stopped functioning around one-and-a-half years ago, patients from Kapurthala have allegedly been compelled to visit private hospitals in Jalandhar and other areas, where the cost of each dialysis session is reported to range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.

Advertisement

Several patients have reportedly said they need dialysis two to three times a week. With the government facility unavailable, families are facing a substantial increase in treatment expenses. The report says that some families have even been forced to borrow money to meet the recurring cost of dialysis.

Patients and their relatives have reportedly urged the health authorities to repair the defective machine at the earliest or arrange for a replacement dialysis machine so that treatment can again be provided at the hospital at an affordable cost.

Advertisement

Senior Medical Officer Dr Parminder Kaur said senior officials have been informed about the faulty dialysis machine on four occasions. She said written communications had also been sent to the Civil Surgeon.

According to Dr Kaur, the machine had developed problems several times in the past. She said a few months earlier, when heavy rain caused water to accumulate on the hospital premises, the machine was affected again. The hospital building is reportedly being renovated, and the dialysis machine has now been shifted to a room near the children’s ward.

Dr Kaur said information regarding the need to repair the machine had been sent to officials of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation. The matter has also reportedly been brought to the attention of the higher authorities. She said the company concerned had been contacted as well and that, according to the company’s officials, an engineer would visit on Monday to inspect the machine and determine the required repairs.

The SMO further said the authorities were making efforts to restore the dialysis facility.

A health specialist said patients requiring dialysis should receive the treatment on schedule because a delay can lead to the accumulation of toxins in the blood.

According to him, patients may develop symptoms such as swelling, reduced urine output, headaches, dizziness and, in severe cases, unconsciousness when kidney function is significantly impaired and dialysis is delayed. He said patients who undergo regular dialysis generally need two or three sessions every week, depending on their medical condition.