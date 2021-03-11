Patriotic fervour grips region as 'Tiranga' flies high

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/ Phagwara, August 13

Patriotic fervour was in the air as Tiranga Yatras were held across the region today.

Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary held two ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in his Assembly constituency on Friday and Saturday to mark the completion of 75 years of Independence.

The yatras were held in Phillaur and Rurka Kalan blocks of the constituency. Hundreds of Congress members and local residents participated in the marches with fervour and enthusiasm. On Saturday morning, the yatra began from Shaheed Babu Labh Singh memorial in Lasara village and passed through Sailkiana, Puari, Raipur Araiyan, Thala, Nagar, Indra Colony and Garha. The yatra concluded at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Chowk in Phillaur city.

Union Minister of State Som Parkash during Tiranga Yatra in Phagwara on Saturday. Tribune photo

Chaudhary said Shaheed Babu Labh Singh was an eminent freedom fighter who participated in Mahatma Gandhi’s Civil Disobedience and Quit India movements. For his participation in the freedom struggle, he went to jail several times and also sacrificed his life to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

In block Rurka Kalan, the yatra began from Rurka Kalan village and concluded in Goraya before passing through Sang Dhesian and Boparai villages.

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary during Tiranga Yatra Nakodar on Saturday. Tribune photo

Tiranga Yatras were also organised in Phagwara, Nakodar and Nurmahal

In Phagwara, Union Minister of State Som Parkash and former Mayor of Phagwara Municipal Corporation led the Tiranga Yatra, which began from Janta Ki-Rasoi at local Hargobind Nagar and went across the city.

Earlier Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal launched the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ which began from Hargobind Nagar Chowk and concluded after paying tributes to Mahatama Gandhi before his statue in local town hall today. Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary and Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Dr Navjot Singh Bahia also led a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Phillaur, Nurmahal and Nakodar today.

Meanwhile, the CRPF, Jalandhar, organised a patriotic bicycle rally under the guidance of DIG Gurshakti Singh Sodhi. In the rally, all personnel of the Group Centre along with their family members participated with full enthusiasm. DIG Sodhi flagged off the rally from the parade ground of the Group Centre.