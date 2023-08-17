 Patriotic fervour marks I-Day : The Tribune India

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Deputy Speaker hoists national flag, takes salute of march past



Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri inspects the parade during the I-Day celebrations at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photos: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar, August 16

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri yesterday asserted that Punjabis had led the country’s Independence movement from the front and made immense contributions to the battle against the British rule.

After hoisting the Tricolour during the Independence Day celebrations at a district-level function organised at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium here yesterday, Rouri recalled that several freedom movements such as Kuka, Pagri Sambhal, Gadar and Babbar Akali originated from Punjab and later spearheaded in the entire country. He said brave Punjabi soldiers had been safeguarding the borders of the country.

Students present a cultural programme at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar

Highlighting landmark decisions taken by the Punjab Government, the Deputy Speaker said it had been giving Rs 1 crore ex gratia grant to the families of soldiers who got martyred while performing duties as a mark of respect for their supreme sacrifice.

He said the Chandigarh airport was renamed as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport as a tribute to the freedom fighter.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh hoists the national flag at Guru Nanak Stadium on Tuesday.

Earlier, the chief guest took a salute during the march past by contingents of the Punjab Police (women and men), Home Guards, ITBP, RTC PAP, CRPF Band, NCC Scouts (Boys and Girls), Lyallpur Devi Sahai School, Lyallpur Khalsa School (Boys and Girls), Nehru Garden Government Senior Secondary School and Government Senior Secondary School, Adarsh Nagar led by parade commander PPS Officer Harshpreet Singh.

The march past was followed by a patriotic cultural programme presented by students of various institutions such as SD College for Women, KMV College, Deaf and Dumb Children of Red Cross, HMV College, SD Phullarwan School, Government Girls Senior Secondary School and Police DAV School.

A group of students from SD College for Women sang the National Anthem. A mass PT show was also presented by students of various schools.

The chief guest also honoured the family members of freedom fighters and gave awards to police personnel and participants in the parade. He also distributed tricycles among specially-abled people and sewing machines to the needy. He also awarded 230 personalities for their excellent services.

DC urges youth to play pivotal role in country’s development

Jalandhar/Phagwara: Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh hoisted the national flag during the district-level Independence Day function at Guru Nanak Stadium. He urged the youth to play a pivotal role in holistic development of the nation, thus making India a frontrunner country in all sectors. The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the parade and took salute of the march past comprising different contingents. He also recalled the sacrifices made by martyrs in the freedom struggle. Students from various schools also performed on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner also gave away appreciation certificate and mementoes to 49 persons for their remarkable work in various fields such as social services, education, sports, rescue & rehabilitation works during recent floods.

Speaker hoists Tricolour in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Independence Day was celebrated with fervour in the district. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was the chief guest at a district-level function organised at the District Police Lines here. The programme began with the hoisting of the national flag by the Chief Guest, followed by the National Anthem. The chief guest inspected the parade and took salute of the march past. A cultural programme was presented by school students. A mass PT show was also presented by the students of the school. A tableau based on “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” programme by the District Program Officer was selected for the first position. In his address, Sandhwan said: “On this day, we should take a pledge that we all will contribute to maintain the freedom, unity and integrity of the country”.

Minister hoists flag in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr: NRI Affairs Minister of Punjab Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal hoisted the national flag during the district-level I-Day function at ITI ground.

