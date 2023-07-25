Patwari held on graft charge

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, July 24

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed patwari Harbans Lal posted at revenue halqa Nurmahal in Jalandhar district for taking Rs 1,500 for the village map, of which actual government fee is Rs 80 only.

An official spokesperson of the VB said Narinder Singh, a resident of Ramewal village, had filed a complaint on Anti-Corruption Action Line on June 30 that his maternal uncle needed a village map so he along with his uncle approached the patwari on June 23 but the patwari asked them to come on June 26. When they went to the office of the patwari on June 26, he took Rs 1,500 for the village map. A case has been registered.

