Patwari, his agent caught accepting Rs 5K in Jalandhar

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, has caught Patwari Vishavjeet Singh posted at Basti Peer Daad and private agent Rakesh Kumar, alias Sonu, red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused had been arrested on a complaint lodged by a resident of New Rajan Nagar, Jalandhar.

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He stated that the complainant stated that he had purchased a 4-marla plot and got the sale deed registered in the name of his younger brother Umesh Kumar on December 23, 2024. He approached the patwari for the mutation of the plot, but the matter was repeatedly delayed.

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Yesterday, he again approached Patwari Vishwadeep Singh for the mutation of the plot. He directed him to meet his Rakesh Kumar, who demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe. Under compulsion, the complainant initially gave Rs 1,500, but accused Rakesh returned the amount and asked him to give Rs 5,000 the next day. The conversation regarding the demand of illegal gratification was recorded by the complainant.

Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the VB Range, Jalandhar. Acting on his complaint, a VB team laid a trap during which both patwari and private agent were arrested while accepting the bribe money of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

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A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both accused at VB police station, Jalandhar, and further investigation into this case is under progress.