DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Patwari, his agent caught accepting Rs 5K in Jalandhar

Patwari, his agent caught accepting Rs 5K in Jalandhar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:36 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has apprehended Patwari Vishavjeet Singh posted at Patwar Circle, Basti Peerdad, Jalandhar, and agent Rakesh Kumar.
Advertisement

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, has caught Patwari Vishavjeet Singh posted at Basti Peer Daad and private agent Rakesh Kumar, alias Sonu, red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused had been arrested on a complaint lodged by a resident of New Rajan Nagar, Jalandhar.

Advertisement

He stated that the complainant stated that he had purchased a 4-marla plot and got the sale deed registered in the name of his younger brother Umesh Kumar on December 23, 2024. He approached the patwari for the mutation of the plot, but the matter was repeatedly delayed.

Advertisement

Yesterday, he again approached Patwari Vishwadeep Singh for the mutation of the plot. He directed him to meet his Rakesh Kumar, who demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe. Under compulsion, the complainant initially gave Rs 1,500, but accused Rakesh returned the amount and asked him to give Rs 5,000 the next day. The conversation regarding the demand of illegal gratification was recorded by the complainant.

Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the VB Range, Jalandhar. Acting on his complaint, a VB team laid a trap during which both patwari and private agent were arrested while accepting the bribe money of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

Advertisement

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both accused at VB police station, Jalandhar, and further investigation into this case is under progress.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts