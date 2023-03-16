Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, March 15

A team of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested revenue patwari Parveen Kumar, posted at Phagwara city, for demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000.

A spokesperson for the Bureau said a case was registered against the revenue official after investigation of an online complaint lodged at the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line.

Giving details, he added that the complainant Ranvir Kaur, resident of Nehru Nagar, Phagwara, now living at Slough, United Kingdom, has alleged that the patwari demanded Rs 15,000 as bribe in lieu of mutation of her house after the demise of her husband and making correction in the names. The accused patwari has already taken Rs 25,000 and was asking for more money in this regard, she said.

The spokesperson added that the VB has investigated the allegations levelled in the complaint and registered a corruption case at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Jalandhar, after finding the revenue official guilty of demanding and accepting bribe money. He would be produced in court tomorrow. Further investigation in the case is in progress, he said.