Patwari nabbed taking Rs 2K bribe

Hoshiarpur, June 28
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a patwari of Mahilpur subdivision in Hoshiarpur for taking bribe of Rs 2,000 for the mutation of property.
Ranjit Singh, a resident of Sakruli village in Hoshiarpur, had lodged a complaint against the official. The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh, a resident of Karimpur Chahwala village, SBS Nagar.
During investigation, it was found out that the patwari had taken the bribe following which an FIR was registered and accused was arrested. He will be produced in the court on Thursday.
