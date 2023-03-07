Patwari suspended

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 6

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Collector Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa has placed Revenue Patwari Prem Kumar of Sloh circle under suspension for dereliction of duty with immediate effect on Monday.

According to the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Kumar has been suspended on the basis of a report received from the Nawanshahr SDM about causing trouble to the people by keeping his phone switched off and office work pending. During the period of suspension, his headquarters has been fixed at the tehsil office in Banga. He will be eligible for subsistence allowance as per rules during this period.