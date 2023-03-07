Patwari suspended

Nawanshahr, March 6
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Collector Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa has placed Revenue Patwari Prem Kumar of Sloh circle under suspension for dereliction of duty with immediate effect on Monday.
According to the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Kumar has been suspended on the basis of a report received from the Nawanshahr SDM about causing trouble to the people by keeping his phone switched off and office work pending. During the period of suspension, his headquarters has been fixed at the tehsil office in Banga. He will be eligible for subsistence allowance as per rules during this period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Sh...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...