Patwaris, Kanungos go on strike, Jalandhar residents suffer

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

To protest against the filing of a corruption case against a Patwari in Malerkotla by the Vigilance Department recently, members of the District Revenue Kanungo Association and the Revenue Patwari Union on Thursday announced to remain on mass leave till May 15.

The offices of Kanungos and Patwaris were found closed and visitors were forced to return without getting their works done. They said though most of these services were available online, they still required manual assistance of Patwaris in works like mutation, fard, girdawri, etc.

The visitors complained that this was the second strike called by Revenue Department officials in the last one and a half months. They alleged that they were being harassed unnecessarily. “We had no prior information about the strike, it was only after we read the notice pasted on the wall and at the doors of the cabins of Patwaris and Kanungos that we got to know they are on strike for days,” said Shamanjit, a resident.

At present, about 100 Patwaris and 45 Kanungos are working at five tehsils in the district and all of them abstained from work due to the strike.

A Patwari, requesting anonymity, said, “There are over 400 posts of Patwari in the district, but only 98 or 100 are working at present. Most of the time we are overburdened due to staff crunch and above that these corruption cases being filed against our people. If the government did not take back the case, we would go on an indefinite strike,” he added.