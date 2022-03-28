Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 27

The candidates, who have cleared the exam for the post of patwaris and undergone document verification too, await appointment letters a year after they cleared the exam.

They said 1,152 candidates, who had cleared the exam for the post in September 2021, are yet to receive the joining letters. They have now appealed to the AAP government to issue the letters to them.

They said the 1,152 candidates (patwaris) in the Revenue Department, 10,000 staff in the Education Department, 10,000 staff in Punjab Police and around 1,200 plus junior engineers and sub-divisional engineers in different departments had not received the job letters so far.

They said due to lack of efforts or lack of will or internal disputes of the previous government, none of these recruitments were completed. They added now the AAP government had also declared 25,000 jobs, but they were yet to get appointment letter.

Saurav Handa, an aspirant for the post of patwari, said, “The AAP government has announced 25,000 new government jobs, but the previous government notified around 30,000 government jobs, which were advertised during November 2020 - February 2021 (most of the advertisements were published during this time period while some were published even before that). The 1,152 candidates who cleared the exam in September 2021 are yet to get jobs.”

Candidates are approaching newly elected AAP MLAs, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Cabinet ministers since the formation of new government, but no concrete step has been taken by the new AAP government.”

Amarjit from Mukerian added, “Of all these recruitments advertised by the previous government, few recruitments for the posts of patwari and excise inspector are on the verge of completion.”