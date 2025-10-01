DT
PAU experts guide Hoshiarpur farmers on paddy residue management practices

PAU experts guide Hoshiarpur farmers on paddy residue management practices

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
PAU-KVK experts train farmers to use machinery for stubble management.
As in previous years, PAU-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bahowal, Hoshiarpur is organising various extension activities for curbing the practice of paddy residue burning in different villages of the district.

In this regard, PAU-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hoshiarpur, organised a training programme on paddy residue management for farmers of a paddy residue management adopted village Moranwali, Garhshankar Block.

At the outset, Associate Director (Training), PAU-KVK Hoshiarpur, Dr Maninder Singh Bons, welcomed the farmers and discussed the harmful effects of paddy residue burning. Dr Bons lauded the farmers of the area for adopting crop management practices successfully and urged them to further carry forward this noble mission of non-burning of paddy residue in campaign mode. He sensitised the farmers regarding effective utilisation of natural resources and efficient management of crop residue for sustainable agriculture and safeguarding the environment.

During this training, Assistant Professor (Agricultural Engineering), Dr Ajaib Singh, highlighted various technological solutions for residue management and the benefits of adopting these technologies. Dr Singh also addressed challenges faced when using residue management machinery, emphasising the importance of custom hiring and cooperative efforts for optimal utilisation of these machines.

Associate Professor (Animal Science), Dr Parminder Singh, discussed about the different nutrients available in paddy residue and need for their preservation, use of paddy straw in biogas plants and as fodder.

The farmers engaged in productive discussions with experts, addressing their queries on paddy residue management & crop cultivation and PAU literature was also provided to farmers for their benefit.

In the end, Sarpanch of village Moranwaali, Amandeep Singh proposed the vote of thanks to the experts and the participating farmers. The farmers assured full support for the noble cause of non-burning of paddy residue.

