PAU Krishi Vigyan Kendra trains farmers in spice crop cultivation for diversification

In a focused effort to promote crop diversification and enhance farmers’ income, PAU-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Hoshiarpur, in collaboration with the School of Organic and Natural Farming, PAU Ludhiana, organised a specialised training programme on improved cultivation and processing techniques for aromatic and spice crops at its campus.

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Held under the aegis of the Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, Calicut, Kerala, the programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from 50 farmers and farmwomen, reflecting a growing interest in high-value and sustainable agricultural practices.

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Inaugurating the programme, Maninder Singh Bons, associate director (Training), highlighted the ongoing farmer-centric initiatives of KVK Hoshiarpur and emphasised the vast potential of aromatic and spice crops in the district. He encouraged farmers to adopt these crops as a viable means to enhance profitability and ensure sustainable farming.

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The training featured a series of expert lectures covering both scientific and commercial aspects of cultivation. Rajender Kumar, course director and principal agronomist at the School of Organic and Natural Farming, PAU Ludhiana, elaborated on the scope of aromatic and spice crops in Punjab, with special emphasis on production technologies for turmeric and mentha.

Vajinder Pal Kalra, agronomist, shared insights into improved agronomic practices for seed spices, while Khushdeep Dharni, professor (Business Management), School of Business Studies, PAU Ludhiana, guided participants on agri-business models and export procedures for aromatic and medicinal crops, opening new avenues for market linkage and entrepreneurship.

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From KVK Hoshiarpur, Gurpratap Singh, associate professor (Agronomy), and Ajaib Singh, assistant professor (Agricultural Engineering), delivered practical sessions on production techniques of key aromatic crops and processing methods for turmeric and other spices.

Further enriching the programme, Charanjit Kaur, principal extension scientist (Agronomy) and Rakesh Kumar Sharma, senior extension scientist (Entomology), from Farm Advisory Service Centre, Gangian, provided detailed guidance on organic standards, pest and disease management in aromatic, medicinal and spice crops. Harpreet Singh, ADO, Mahilpur, explained the step-by-step process for obtaining organic certification.

An exhibition showcasing a wide range of aromatic and spice crops and their value-added products was organised to give participants hands-on exposure. The initiative, curated by Parminder Singh, associate professor (Vegetable Science), aimed at familiarising farmers with emerging crop options and their commercial potential.

To further encourage adoption, turmeric seed and herbal plants were distributed among the participants, reinforcing the practical orientation of the programme. The training was coordinated by Karmvir Singh Garcha, assistant professor (Vegetable Science), who also proposed the vote of thanks.