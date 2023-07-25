 Pay Rs 8K compensation to litigant, insurance firms told : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Pay Rs 8K compensation to litigant, insurance firms told

Pay Rs 8K compensation to litigant, insurance firms told

Pay Rs 8K compensation to litigant, insurance firms told


Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 24

A city resident has accused an insurance company, a financer, and an authorised service centre of unfair trade practices and negligence. The complaint alleged that despite completing all the necessary requirements, the insurance claim for a damaged mobile phone had not been settled by the involved parties.

45 days given for compliance

  • The Consumer Commission directed both the companies to pay Rs 9,457, the repair charges paid to service centre by the complainant, along with an interest rate of 6 per cent per annum from July 29, 2020, until the amount is realised.
  • Additionally, they were ordered to pay compensation of Rs 8,000, including litigation expenses, for causing mental harassment to the complainant. Both parties were given 45 days to comply with the order

According to the complainant, Sangharash Kumar, he purchased an OPPO Reno 2F 8+128 GB on February 17, 2020, from a dealer. The phone was insured by the HDFC Ergo General Insurance company, who had a contract with an insurance company CPP Claims Management. The insurance policy, starting from February 17, 2020, until February 15, 2021, was initiated by the financer on behalf of the owner. A premium of Rs 1,924 was paid for the insurance to HDFC Ergo.

The incident in question occurred on July 28, 2020, when the owner accidentally dropped the mobile phone while descending a flight of stairs, resulting in damage. Following the incident, he approached the financer i.e., Bajaj Finserve, who directed them to contact the insurance company, who further advised him to have the phone repaired at an authorised service center and obtain a repair quotation.

“Upon visiting the service centre, the owner was quoted Rs 9,457 for the repairs, which were promptly paid in cash. The damaged phone was left with the service center for repairs on the same day. On July 29, 2020, the phone was returned to the owner after repairs were completed, along with the previously damaged part. The owner then submitted all the required documents, including the original bill, consumer claim form, and a cancelled cheque to the insurance company,” claimed the complainant.

He said despite fulfilling all the necessary requirements for the insurance claim, the owner did not receive any communication or settlement from the said insurance firms. “Multiple attempts were made to seek resolution from Bajaj Finserve, dealer, service center etc, who redirected the owner back to the same insurance companies, claiming they had no responsibility in reimbursing the claim amount,” he added.

The complainant then approached the consumer commission to seek justice.

In response to the complaint, CPP Claims Management claimed that they were not the insurer but a facilitator and all claims were to be processed and settled by the insurance company HDFC Ergo General Insurance. However, after going through all the evidences, the complaint against CPP Claims Management and HDFC Ergo General Insurance was partially upheld.

The Consumer Commission directed both the companies to pay Rs 9,457, the repair charges paid to service centre by the complainant, along with an interest rate of 6 per cent per annum from July 29, 2020, until the amount is realised. Additionally, they were ordered to pay compensation of Rs 8,000, including litigation expenses, for causing mental harassment to the complainant. Both parties were given 45 days to comply with the order.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

3
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

4
Punjab

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

5
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

6
Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

7
Nation

Anju’s Facebook friend in Pakistan says she will return to India on August 20, no plan to marry her

8
Nation

Maharashtra assistant commissioner of police shoots dead wife and nephew before killing self

9
Nation

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

10
Nation

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...


Cities

View All

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Money laundering case: Apex court extends Satyendar’s interim bail by five weeks

Police issue 12,000 challans for traffic violations in Delhi

Ice cream vendor dead as speeding SUV hits cart in Noida

Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, CM for relief

Residents outraged over Manipur violence

Once elected, leaders get into mining business, ruin us

Education Department teams visit flood-hit schools to assess damage