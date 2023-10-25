Pay attention to cleanliness of roads: Minister

Jalandhar, October 24
Local Government Minister Balkar Singh held a meeting with officials of the Municipal Corporation Jalandhar at his residence today. The MC Commissioner and heads of all branches were present in the meeting.
The minister issued several instructions to the officers and asked them to pay special attention to the cleanliness of the streets and roads of the city in view of the festivals so that the shobha yatras in the coming time can be held in a pure environment. Singh also directed the building department to keep a check on illegal construction in the city. The Building and Roads (B&R) wing members were also advised to give utmost attention to the maintenance of the roads in Jalandhar so that the residents of the city did not face any problems.
He said that all the streetlights in the city should be maintained and grievances related to the same should be resolved on a priority basis.
