DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Pay property tax with rebate on fine by Oct 31

Pay property tax with rebate on fine by Oct 31

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:02 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a citizen-centric move under the One Time Settlement (OTS) Policy-2025, the government has fixed October 31 as the last date for depositing pending property tax with 50 per cent exemption on penalty and interest.

Advertisement

Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta appealed to all property owners in Phagwara to take advantage of this opportunity and make their contributions toward the city’s development.

Advertisement

Dr Gupta stated that as per the notification issued by the Department of Local Government, property owners, who paid their original outstanding tax amount in full by August 31 received a complete waiver on penalty and interest. Those who make payments between August 1 and October 31 will be eligible for a 50 per cent waiver on penalty and interest. However, after October 31, full penalty and interest will become applicable as per the prevailing laws.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts