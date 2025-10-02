Pay property tax with rebate on fine by Oct 31

In a citizen-centric move under the One Time Settlement (OTS) Policy-2025, the government has fixed October 31 as the last date for depositing pending property tax with 50 per cent exemption on penalty and interest.

Advertisement

Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta appealed to all property owners in Phagwara to take advantage of this opportunity and make their contributions toward the city’s development.

Advertisement

Dr Gupta stated that as per the notification issued by the Department of Local Government, property owners, who paid their original outstanding tax amount in full by August 31 received a complete waiver on penalty and interest. Those who make payments between August 1 and October 31 will be eligible for a 50 per cent waiver on penalty and interest. However, after October 31, full penalty and interest will become applicable as per the prevailing laws.