'Pb needs PM's vision to handle financial issues'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 27

The state, which three decades ago was number one in the country, has lost its economic prosperity and is lagging behind on all fronts of economic and social parameters, said Saudan Singh, National Vice-President of the BJP and the in-charge of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Camping in Jalandhar for the Lok Sabha bypoll, Saudan Singh said the astute voter of Jalandhar understands that Punjab can only be bailed out from the total neglect only under the vision of PM Narendra Modi. “The economy is in shambles and the state would soon become bankrupt. The hard working Punjabis have been let down by a political class which had no vision to rule but only looted the state,” he said.

The BJP V-P said, “In the last one year, the deteriorating law-and-order situation has brought fear psychosis in the state. The AAP leaders have miserably failed to give good governance to the state. The drug and liquor mafia are not the only mafia ruling the state but the new phenomenon of gangsters has emerged in the state. Murders, kidnapping and ransom are a common occurrence now in Punjab.”

He told the voters, “I appeal to you to deliberate and ponder before casting your precious votes. We have to vote with great responsibility for a better Punjab.”