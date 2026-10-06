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Home / Jalandhar / PCC chief Pargat’s elevation puts Doaba at centre of Punjab Congress

PCC chief Pargat’s elevation puts Doaba at centre of Punjab Congress

Pargat can expect a good support from Congress leaders and cadres in Doaba as he returns to the region

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:41 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh. File Photo
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The elevation of Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president has tilted the Congress’s internal power centre towards Doaba, a region that had been strongly asserting itself in the party’s affairs ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Pargat’s appointment, following the resignation of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, is significant not merely because the new PCC chief comes from Jalandhar. It comes at a time when several influential Congress leaders in the state are linked to Doaba.

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Former Chief Minister and Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Charanjit Singh Channi, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and Shahkot MLA Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia were among those who had spearheaded a campaign seeking Warring's removal.

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For Doaba, Pargat's appointment marks a return to the state party’s top organisational post after a gap of 16 years since the tenure of Mahinder S Kaypee, now with the Shiromani Akali Dal, ended.

Since Pargat's appointment, Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli, considered his close aide, has been accompanying him in the national capital. Jalandhar Youth Congress president Angad Dutta has also been with him as Pargat meets senior party leaders.

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Pargat can expect a good support from Congress leaders and cadres in Doaba as he returns to the region. He is scheduled to visit Jalandhar on October 7 after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Former minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, “We are all satisfied with the decision of the high command and I am sure that all will fall in line. I do not want to comment on the working of Pargat. That time will tell, but we expect him to take everyone on board”.

Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry also welcomed the appointment, saying, “Everyone was only seeking replacement of Warring. We are happy with the choice of the high command. This is not the time for anyone in Congress to have any more grudge in the party working. It is time that everyone works hard so that the party forms government in Punjab. Any issues or ill-wills, if still there, can be sorted out later”.

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