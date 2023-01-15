PCS officers work on Saturday following order from state govt

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 14

In the wake of the state government order directing PCS officers to work on Saturday and Sunday following the recent mass leaves taken by them in protest against the arrest of Ludhiana’s Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, officers across Doaba region were seen at work today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rajiv Verma and Nawanshahr SDM Major Shivraj Singh Ball and Balachaur SDM Vikramjeet Panthey remained present at work and finished their pending tasks.

ADC Rajiv Verma noted that as the PCS officers were on a mass leave, work was delayed in ADC and SDM offices across the district, due to which the common man faced a lot of inconvenience. He said that after calling off the strike on Wednesday afternoon, some work was done during both the working days of Thursday and Friday. He added that the PCS officers remained present in their respective offices on Saturday. “We will again be here on Sunday to finish the pending work,” he said.

Verma said today that NOCs and other routine tasks related to the office were settled by him and that the same routine would be followed tomorrow as well. Nawanshahr SDM Shivraj said that he attended his office today and disposed of pending online applications, permissions and licenses, etc.

Later on, both the ADC and SDM visited the Sewa Kendra working on the premises of the SDM office, Nawanshahar, and interacted with the residents who had gone there for availing various utility services.

Balachaur SDM Vikramjeet Panthey, who was designated as the field officer for the Chief Minster in the district, said that he would give priority to the pending work related to his office.