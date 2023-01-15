PCS officers work on Saturday following order from state govt

Nawanshahr, January 14
In the wake of the state government order directing PCS officers to work on Saturday and Sunday following the recent mass leaves taken by them in protest against the arrest of Ludhiana’s Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, officers across Doaba region were seen at work today.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rajiv Verma and Nawanshahr SDM Major Shivraj Singh Ball and Balachaur SDM Vikramjeet Panthey remained present at work and finished their pending tasks.
ADC Rajiv Verma noted that as the PCS officers were on a mass leave, work was delayed in ADC and SDM offices across the district, due to which the common man faced a lot of inconvenience. He said that after calling off the strike on Wednesday afternoon, some work was done during both the working days of Thursday and Friday. He added that the PCS officers remained present in their respective offices on Saturday. “We will again be here on Sunday to finish the pending work,” he said.
Verma said today that NOCs and other routine tasks related to the office were settled by him and that the same routine would be followed tomorrow as well. Nawanshahr SDM Shivraj said that he attended his office today and disposed of pending online applications, permissions and licenses, etc.
Later on, both the ADC and SDM visited the Sewa Kendra working on the premises of the SDM office, Nawanshahar, and interacted with the residents who had gone there for availing various utility services.
Balachaur SDM Vikramjeet Panthey, who was designated as the field officer for the Chief Minster in the district, said that he would give priority to the pending work related to his office.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...