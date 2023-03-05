Peddler arrested with 10-gm heroin

Phagwara, March 4
The city police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10 gm of heroin from his possession on Friday night. The accused was identified as Sunil kumar. The accused was nabbed at a check point near Dana Mandi, Phagwara The Police impounded his scooter and registered a case under the NDPS Act was registered.
