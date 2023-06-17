peddler held with 170-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The rural police on Friday nabbed a man with 170 gm of herion on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway. The accused was nabbed when the personnel at a checkpost saw a man taking out a polythene from his pant’s pocket on throwing it off. On being apprehnded on suspicion, the man revealed his name as Karanjit Singh, a resident of Kot Mit Singh, Tarn Taran Road, Amritsar. The thrown polythene was found to contain 170 gm of heroin. A case was registered under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against Karanjit at the Maqsudan police station in Jalandhar on June 15.

The 23-year-old Karanjit is a daily wage labourer who started selling drugs to get rich in a short time, the police said. A splendour bike that he was driving has also been seized by the police. OC

Man nabbed with 14 liquor bottles

Jalandhar: A man was arrested with 14 bottles of illicit liquor. A plastic can full of illcit liqour was seized from a Shahkot resident during a raid. Balkar Singh, resident of Tut Sher Singh, was arrested with plastic can (with 14 bottles or 10,500 ml worth of) illicit liqour. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against the man at the Shahkot police station on June 15.