Peddler held with 500-gm opium

Jalandhar, June 10

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police arrested a person with 500 gm of opium on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Piaare Hussain (55), a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, who was currently residing at Babu Labh Singh Nagar here.

As per police, a team of anti-narcotics cell was present near canal at Basti Peer Daad, for checking, when they saw him walking towards Basti Bawa Khel side from the main road.

He said when police officials signalled him to stop, he turned around and headed in the opposite direction, trying to escape. The police got hold of him, and when he was checked, 500gm of opium was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Division Number 2 police station.

Police officials said further investigation regarding from where he procured the opium and to whom he was going to deliver, was underway.