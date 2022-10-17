Jalandhar: Peddler held with heroin, cellphones

Jalandhar, October 16
The Jalandhar rural police have arrested a person and recovered 10 gm of heroin, three mobile phones, three wrist watches and an amount of Rs 23,000 from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Daroli Kalan.
A police team, led by Hardeep Singh- the in-charge of the Adampur police station, was stationed near Daroli Kalan when they received a tip-off that drug peddler Manpreet, had been waiting for his clients at a chowk in the village. The police team set up a naka and arrested him.
The police officials said that he was walking over to the chowk when the cops apprehended him. A case has been registered against him under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. “The accused, after being produced in a local court, will be taken in remand to find out his links,” police officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee
Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...