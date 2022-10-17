Jalandhar: Peddler held with heroin, cellphones

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 16

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested a person and recovered 10 gm of heroin, three mobile phones, three wrist watches and an amount of Rs 23,000 from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Daroli Kalan.

A police team, led by Hardeep Singh- the in-charge of the Adampur police station, was stationed near Daroli Kalan when they received a tip-off that drug peddler Manpreet, had been waiting for his clients at a chowk in the village. The police team set up a naka and arrested him.

The police officials said that he was walking over to the chowk when the cops apprehended him. A case has been registered against him under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. “The accused, after being produced in a local court, will be taken in remand to find out his links,” police officials said.