Peddler nabbed with Rs 1-crore drug money in Phagwara

Phagwara, November 13
The City Police, headed by SHO Amandeep Nahar, have arrested a drug smuggler, and recovered as many as 2,050 intoxicating tablets and Rs 1,01,24,000 in drug money, from him on Saturday.
Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said, “The arrested accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh Pamma, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar in Phagwara. The suspect was nabbed at a check-point near Dana Mandi Phagwara.”
The arrested accused has confessed to the crime. He has reportedly been involved in drug peddling for the past seven years. The accused was produced before a local judicial magistrate, who sent him to police remand for three days.
