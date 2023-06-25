Peddler nabbed with 10-kg ganja

Phagwara: The Phagwara police nailed three drug peddlers at a check point last night and seized 10 kg of ganja from their possession. The arrested suspects have been identified as Mohammad Sallaudin, Randhir Kumar and Mohan Lal, all natives of Bihar. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act in this regard. OC

Migrant held with opium

Phagwara: The Criminal Investigating Agency (CIA) of police have arrested a migrant on the charge of selling opium. Investigating officer (IO) Navdeep Singh said 500 grams of contraband were seized from the suspect, who has been identified as Kalash, a native of Badai Pur, Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered under Sections 18(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act in this regard at Lohian Khas police station.

PO in shahkot police net

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had been absconding for the past couple of months. Investigating officer Balkar Singh said the suspect has been identified as Kulwant Singh, alias Rinku, a resident of Bansa Wala Bazaar in Shahkot. The suspect, who was declared a PO earlier this year, had been wanted in a case of drug peddling dating back to 2017. OC

1 arrested with stolen batteries

Hoshiarpur: Model Town police station ASI Shamsher Singh, based on a tip-off, nabbed Varinder Singh — a resident of Roop Nagar in Hoshiarpur — and seized five batteries, a pair of tractor tires and an air gun from their possession. Inspector Karnail Singh said the suspect and his brother Amandeep Singh had stolen the goods from a Mahindra workshop in Piplanwala on June 23. A case was registered in this regard by the Model Town police station. He said that the suspect would soon be presented in a court.