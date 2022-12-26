Peddler nabbed with 250 tablets

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 25

The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating officer (IO) Sulindar Singh said 250 intoxicating tablets were seized from the possession of the suspect, Hani Varma of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.