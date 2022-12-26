Peddler nabbed with 250 tablets

Phagwara, December 25
The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating officer (IO) Sulindar Singh said 250 intoxicating tablets were seized from the possession of the suspect, Hani Varma of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...